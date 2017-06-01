Netflix and Amazon 'changing the game for the better' for independent films

Streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon are "changing the game for the better" by offering "unprecedented" opportunities to see independent films shortly after they compete at festivals, Sundance bosses have said.

Both streaming services arrived at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, in January with deep pockets and splashed the cash on far more projects than traditional distributors.

Many of those films are now in the line-up for Sundance London, which showcases the highlights from the US festival and is kicking off in the capital with the European premiere of Beatriz At Dinner, starring Salma Hayek.

The Big Sick, starring Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano, is one of the most highly anticipated films at the festival after it sold to Amazon for a reported 12 million US dollars (£9.3 million) in Utah.

The Incredible Jessica James, starring The Daily Show alumnus Jessica Williams, will also premiere in London after selling to Netflix in January, alongside in-demand documentaries such as Chasing Coral.

John Cooper, director of Sundance, told the Press Association: "Something is always coming along to change the game.

"What changes the game for the better is the film-makers make their money back, films actually get seen and that is all good to us.

"A lot of our directors that we have supported over the years are not only selling films to these platforms, they are having films made by these platforms.

"That means making a film without three years of struggle between each one, which is good news for us."

Trevor Goth, director of programming, said: "I t solves two problems that independent film has always has had - how to pay for them and make your money back and then how to get them seen.

"These address both of those issues in very real ways. A t Cannes the conversation was about the limited theatrical exposure they then have because of it, but if there is audiences for them, and I think digital platforms can cultivate audiences for these new great films, that can maybe enhance or build up the theatrical in the long term too.

"For us it's been a real positive so far, we will see what the long-term effect is."

He added: "O ur grand jury prize winner, I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore (starring Elijah Wood and Melanie Lynskey), was on Netflix a month later without doing theatrical and that is unprecedented.

"That has never happened before. I think there are a lot of people, including myself, that would have loved to have seen it have a theatrical life but at the end of the day, Netflix paid for the film and it got out there."

Mr Goth expressed a preference for Amazon's method of releasing films in cinemas before making them available to stream.

He said: "I would love to see Netflix evolve a little bit and do more of the Amazon model where they give real theatrical life to the film before going on the digital platform."

Sundance Film Festival: London takes place at Picturehouse Central from June 1 to 4.