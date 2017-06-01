facebook icon twitter icon
Orlando's in Bloom for Tony Awards presenting slot

Actor Orlando Bloom has joined a host of international stars getting ready to present the 71st annual Tony Awards.

Orlando Bloom will be among the Tony Awards presenters
The US ceremony, which celebrates the best of Broadway theatre, will be broadcast live from New York's Radio City Music Hall on June 11.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star will be joined by Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick and Olivia Wilde at the glamorous event, hosted by Kevin Spacey.

Award nominees this year include Bette Midler, Ben Platt and Josh Groban.

The event, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will be shown on CBS.