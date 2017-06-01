Rick Stein: Brexit may not provide boost craved by English fishermen

Celebrity chef Rick Stein said Brexit is unlikely to have the positive impact that English fishermen crave.

Many of those in the coastal communities have voiced their desire to leave the European Union due to concerns over depleting fish stocks.

But the Cornish-based chef said he had doubts about whether the vote to leave would result in a filip for fishermen.

Speaking at the launch of his pop-up restaurant in central London, A Taste of Cornwall at The Goring, Mr Stein told the Press Association: " The Cornish fisherman have this perception that the EU never had their interest at heart. I'm not sure that's the case because I think the need for control of the fishing effort is important.

"I'm not sure that just by leaving the EU, suddenly all this fish will become the property of English fishermen.

"There's an awful lot of ancient fishing rights, plus a lot of deals that go on - selling a quota and that sort of thing. But time alone will tell."

Last year, a House of Lords report found the UK fishing industry will need continued access to EU markets in order to thrive.

In May, E nvironment Secretary Andrea Leadsom moved to reassure fishing leaders that the UK will "look to disapply" the most unpopular parts of the much-loathed Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) when it exits the EU in two years' time.

Mr Stein, known for his restaurants on Cornwall's north coast, said he wanted the pop-up seafood restaurant to provide a boost for the Cornish economy by showing London tourists the best of West Country produce.

He said: " Cornwall is just one of those parts of the country that is regarded with such fondness by people, and of late it is particularly synonymous with produce - fish and seafood obviously, but also dairy and great beef, for example.

"It's one of those parts of the country that is well favoured and t here's a trend generally for people wanting to know where their food and drink comes from.

"Within the UK, Cornwall has got this very strong perception, but not outside.

"The fact is that The Goring attracts a lot of foreign guests and it's about them seeing what we are doing and appreciating Cornwall .

"I do a lot of filming abroad and even when you're talking to very serious foodies they don't always know about Cornwall.

"For us, it's about trying to bring the attention of people from the UK and the rest of the world to Cornwall."

A Taste of Cornwall at The Goring will be open until September