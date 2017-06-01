Star cast announced for new BBC drama Age Before Beauty

Robson Green, Sue Johnston, Polly Walker and James Murray have joined the cast of a new Manchester-based drama set in a beauty salon.

Age Before Beauty, by Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield, will tell the tale of an unconventional family rife with sibling rivalries and a history of strange parenting.

Mr Selfridge star Walker plays Bel, a mother and home-maker who is suddenly faced with a new business opportunity when her brother-in-law Teddy (Green) begs her to step in and rescue the family business.

But she inherits a wave of problems as she joins the eccentric staff and finds herself balancing business demands with the warring family and problems in her own marriage.

The six-part BBC One series will also star Lisa Riley, Kelly Harrison, Vicky Myers and Madeleine Mantock.

Creators have promised "an exploration of youth, age, instant gratification and long-term relationships set within the beauty industry".

Filming on the new show, set in Manchester's Northern Quarter, will begin next week.

Executive producer Sally Haynes said: "It's a tribute to Debbie Horsfield's beautifully written characters that we have attracted such a brilliant cast to Age Before Beauty".