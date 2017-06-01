facebook icon twitter icon
Star cast announced for new BBC drama Age Before Beauty

Robson Green, Sue Johnston, Polly Walker and James Murray have joined the cast of a new Manchester-based drama set in a beauty salon.

Robson Green plays Teddy in the new series
Age Before Beauty, by Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield, will tell the tale of an unconventional family rife with sibling rivalries and a history of strange parenting.

Mr Selfridge star Walker plays Bel, a mother and home-maker who is suddenly faced with a new business opportunity when her brother-in-law Teddy (Green) begs her to step in and rescue the family business.

But she inherits a wave of problems as she joins the eccentric staff and finds herself balancing business demands with the warring family and problems in her own marriage.

The six-part BBC One series will also star Lisa Riley, Kelly Harrison, Vicky Myers and Madeleine Mantock.

Creators have promised "an exploration of youth, age, instant gratification and long-term relationships set within the beauty industry".

Filming on the new show, set in Manchester's Northern Quarter, will begin next week.

Executive producer Sally Haynes said: "It's a tribute to Debbie Horsfield's beautifully written characters that we have attracted such a brilliant cast to Age Before Beauty".