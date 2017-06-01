Star Wars items among the lots at Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher auction

Carrie Fisher's life-size Princess Leia statue and Debbie Reynolds's chiffon dress from Singin' In The Rain are among the items to be auctioned after their deaths a day apart from each other.

The Los Angeles estate shared by the mother and daughter will also be on sale alongside 1,500 personal items, auctioneers said.

Figures of Yoda and C-3PO owned by Fisher will go under the hammer with the statue of the Star Wars actress's character at the auction starting on September 23.

The dress Reynolds wore for the You Were Meant For Me song opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 musical will be up for grabs alongside a costume worn in Belly Up To The Bar, Boys.

Their three-and-a-half acre Beverly Hills estate where they lived in separate houses is listed for 18 million dollars (£14 million) and has a tennis court and swimming pool.

Other famous people to have lived at the address are actress Bette Davis and James Blunt, who stayed in Fisher's guest house for some time.

Actor Todd Fisher said: "My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes.

"The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums.

"So in keeping with my mother's wishes, we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans."

Fisher died aged 60 on December 27 following a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Reynolds, 84, died the next day after a suspected stroke.

A portion of the money raised from the auction at Profiles in History, in Calabasas, California, will go to Reynolds's The Thalians charity and The Jed Foundation, which was selected by Fisher's actress daughter Billie Lourd.