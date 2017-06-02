Dreamboys dancer related to Louie Spence to 'lay it all bare' on new Big Brother

The nephew of TV's Louie Spence and a former Ex On The Beach star will join the new line-up of hopefuls entering the Big Brother house next week.

They are among six contestants, including two couples, who have been named ahead of the show's launch on Monday.

Lotan Carter, of Essex, starred alongside his uncle Spence on Pineapple Dance Studios and now forms part of dance group Dreamboys.

Admitting that he has never struggled to get female attention, the 28-year-old said he had signed up for the Channel 5 show because: "I want to lay it all bare and put myself through the test."

Also 28, clothing concession manager Kayleigh Morris, of Port Talbot, said she was keen to see if she would "sink or swim" in her latest stint on reality television.

Childhood sweethearts Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed, of Leeds, join the show after telling how their different backgrounds meant their relationship was initially frowned upon.

Raised in a strict Sikh family, Sukhvinder, 38, plans to represent "the black sheep of the communities" and said: "Mums are the unsung heroes of the world."

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Imran aims to "show the UK what a modern Muslim looks like".

"I want to show my children how to be a good person," he said.

"I want to be an example to the next generation as well and let them know it's not all about social media."

Next on the list are single London sisters Deborah and Hannah Agboola.

Hannah, 23, currently holds the title of Miss Nigeria UK and hopes to inspire young people to turn away from crime and encourage UK-born Nigerians to "embrace their culture".

Equally strong-willed, Deborah, 25, said her ambitious nature is thanks to her mother's mantra: "If you want the sweetest banana, you have to climb the highest tree."

The group will be welcomed to the house with their remaining housemates during a launch programme hosted by returning presenter Emma Willis.

Big Brother: Live Launch airs on Monday at 8.30pm on Channel 5.