'Explosive summer' for EastEnders as Taylor family bring secret to Albert Square

A handful of fresh cast members is about to join EastEnders in the shape of the "brash" new Taylor family.

The family of five, comprising single mother Karen and children Keanu, Bernadette, Riley and Chatham, will move into number 23 Albert Square on June 15.

Creators have described the new arrivals as "noisy, brash and not to be messed with," but have hinted that they will also be bringing a secret with them.

Karen will be played by Call The Midwife star Lorraine Stanley, Keanu by Danny Walters, Bernadette by Clair Norris and Riley and Chatham by real life brothers Tom and Alfie Jacobs.

The BBC soap's executive producer, Sean O'Connor, said: "Karen is a 20-a-day lioness, bringing up her kids with no support, no money and a very loud mouth.

"But though they may lack cash, the Taylors have love and warmth in spades.

"This summer is going to be explosive as the Taylors settle in Walford ... the Square will never be quite the same again."

He also described Karen as a "kind-hearted and loyal" mother, despite the challenges of raising a family that includes two children - Riley and Chatham - with learning difficulties.

Keanu, meanwhile, is described as charming and happy-go-lucky, while Bernadette prefers to sit around and dream of being famous.

Walters said: "Having only been filming EastEnders for a few weeks, I feel so privileged to already feel a part of the team.

"Everyone has been so friendly and kind and gone above and beyond to make us feel welcome and supported.

"There has been a huge buzz surrounding the new family and I am so excited to see what the future holds for the Taylors."

He promised that his character will "try his very best not to disturb the peace" in the Square.

Stanley said she already felt proud of her "special" new family, while Norris added: "It's surreal but I'm ever so grateful to be given the opportunity and I can't wait to see the audience's reaction to us."

Pictures released ahead of the new episodes show the family arriving in Albert Square with a van packed full of furniture.

The photos, also featuring their pet dog Bronson, reveal a glimpse inside their so-far empty house as they open the door for the first time.