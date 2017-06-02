Hayley Squires will take to stage in Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

I, Daniel Blake star Hayley Squires is turning her attention to the stage as she joins the cast for the West End's Cat On A Hot Tin Roof.

The Bafta-nominated actress will play Mae in the Mississippi-set summer production, along with Brian Gleeson as Gooper, Lisa Palfrey as Big Mama, Richard Hansell as Doctor and Michael J Shannon as Reverend.

The new additions will join actress and model Sienna Miller as Maggie, Jack O'Connell as Brick and Colm Meaney as Big Daddy.

The award-winning Tennessee Williams play tells the story of a Southern family who gather at their cotton plantation in celebration of Big Daddy's birthday, but lies, secrets and sexual tensions threaten the future for everybody.

It will run at London's Apollo Theatre from July to October this year.

Squires, who won a British Independent Film Award for her role as Katie in Ken Loach's hard-hitting 2016 film, has also appeared in Call The Midwife, The Miniaturist and Collateral.

Gleeson, son of actor Brendan Gleeson, recently appeared in The Weir at Edinburgh's Lyceum Theatre and starred as Gus in 2012 movie Snow White And The Huntsman.

Palfrey has starred in hit police drama Line Of Duty and Casualty, while Hansell featured in the casts of Downton Abbey and Spooks.