Josh Gad got hug rather than slap from Dame Judi Dench in on-set meeting

Actor Josh Gad has joked how he feared he would get a slap from Dame Judi Dench after making cheeky comments while filming Murder On The Orient Express.

He admitted he ignored advice about approaching his co-star, who plays Princess Dragomiroff in the big screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel.

But speaking on ITV's Lorraine on Friday, he said the Oscar-winning star took it in good humour.

Revealing he was instructed "not to bother" her, he said: "I went up to her and said 'Damn, Judi Dench...'

"It could have ended with a slap, but it ended with a big hug and a laugh, so that was that."

Broadchurch star Olivia Colman, who plays Hildegarde Schmidt in the film, also shared her experience of working with the James Bond actress, joking: "Now me and Dame Judi are BFFs (best friends forever)."

Colman joins an all-star cast in Sir Kenneth Branagh's latest release, which also includes the likes of Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

Colman, 43, continued: "It was a dream, I felt like a competition winner being on a train with these wonderful people."

As Dafoe reminisced over Friday nights clubbing with the cast, she continued: "We played together and helped each other."

Tipping Colman for a career in Hollywood, Sir Kenneth said: "What is really pleasing about seeing Olivia in a scene with Willem Dafoe, or Daisy Ridley in a scene with Johnny Depp, is the kind of different experiences all coming together - it was fascinating."

Murder On The Orient Express arrives in UK cinemas in November.