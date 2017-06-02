Kathy Griffin 'first entertainer hounded by a president' after Trump head photo

The comedian who posed with a model of Donald Trump's bloodied head has said she is the first entertainer in history to be hounded by a president as she revealed the Secret Service is investigating her.

Kathy Griffin received criticism from across the board including from the US president himself and Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of his election opponent Hillary.

In a tear and laughter-filled press conference in Los Angeles on Friday she said she believes the president and his family are trying to personally ruin her.

She said: "What's happening to me has never happened ever in the history of this great country, which is that a sitting President of the United States and his grown children and the First Lady are personally trying to ruin my life forever.

"They are using me as the shiny object so that nobody is talking about his FBI investigation.

"It's quite clear they are trying to use me as a distraction and I'm not going to be collateral damage for this fool."

She said she fears being arrested any day over the criminal investigation, which her lawyer believes will be shut down.

They dismissed claims Mr Trump's son Barron, 11, was traumatised by the picture as being possibly a lie, and said that parents should be responsible for what their children see.

"There's a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me. You don't have to like me but you shouldn't silence a comic," Griffin added.

In the face of vast criticism on Wednesday, Griffin filmed a video apology where she said she had asked photographer Tyler Shields to remove images of the photoshoot.

Before the outcry, in since-deleted tweets, she had said: "I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

She added that the image was a reference to Mr Trump's comments about former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

In the run-up to the election, Mr Trump was roundly criticised for saying that the journalist had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever".