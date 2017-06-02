Katy Perry announces seven dates on UK leg of Witness world tour

Katy Perry will bring her Witness tour to the UK for seven shows in 2018.

The Chained To The Rhythm singer will play The O2 in London on June 14 before gigs in Birmingham, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle.

She announced the European tour dates on Twitter, writing: "HELLO, HALLO, CIAO, BONJOUR! I can't wait to (see) you, UK/Europe! Tickets on sale Friday 9 June," followed by a string of flag emojis.

The message was accompanied by a video showing highlights from her live show.

Perry will join Ariana Grande and a string of other big stars including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay for the One Love Manchester benefit gig for the victims of the Manchester terror attack this Saturday.

She will also play Glastonbury on the Saturday night later this month, taking to the stage before The National and Foo Fighters.

The Witness tour starts in Columbus, Ohio, on July 7, with the European leg kicking off in the German city of Cologne on May 23 next year.