Mark Watson, Melody Thornton and RJ Mitte test survival skills with Bear Grylls

Comedian Mark Watson and former Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton are among the new batch of stars braving The Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

The survival show sees the team of 10 give up all home comforts and technology as they spend four weeks on a remote island with nothing but basic supplies.

They are joined by Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, Rizzle Kicks singer and actor Jordan Stephens, and Olympians Iwan Thomas and Sharron Davies.

Actor Ryan Thomas is also on the island, along with former The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh, comedian Shazia Mirza and TV doctor Sara Kayat.

Filming of the Channel 4 show, which is presented by TV adventurer Grylls, finished this week and it will air in the autumn.

Watson informed his Twitter followers last month: "I am not on Twitter until June 2, because of a SECRET PROJECT.

"When I'm back, I hope you will have solved all the problems."

The islanders are joined by a crew of five who live with them under the same conditions as they document the month's events.