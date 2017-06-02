Rita Ora 'ate what I wanted' to get over 'limbo' of turning 25

Singer Rita Ora has told how loosening the reins on her diet helped her get over her "quarter-life crisis".

The Hot Right Now star said she made a fresh start after she hit 25 and realised she had not taken a break from work in several years.

Now 26, she told #legend magazine: "I spent time with my family, I went home, went back to scratch and I ate what I wanted. I just enjoyed myself.

"It was a personal thing... I was already three or four years in with no break and no holiday and I thought to myself, 'Woah'.

"It was the first time it all came to me and it was intense, but I got over it."

She described her age-related crisis as "limbo" when "you're not old enough and you're not young enough".

Born to Albanian refugees who fled Kosovo in the 1990s, Ora has also become known for presenting The X Factor and The Voice UK, as well as working as a model and fashion designer.

She hit the stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend festival last Sunday, performing new tracks Girls and Your Song.

Commenting on what inspires her diverse career, she said she does everything for her mother.

"I do it for me, too, but also for her," she said.