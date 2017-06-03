Kym Marsh brings Hollywood glamour to Soap Awards with winning red carpet look

Kym Marsh brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the British Soap Awards with a winning red carpet look.

The Coronation Street star was top of the frocks with a navy, figure-hugging gown that was slashed to the thigh with a high-necked lace overlay, teamed with an updo that was worlds away from her cobbles character's style.

Lucy Fallon looked almost bridal in a blush and white gown with full skirt and attached veil, her co-star Catherine Tyldesley opted for a white gown with a plunging neckline, and Corrie's Katie McGlynn went for an edgier look in a cropped white top and mini skirt with silver sequinned embellishment joining the two pieces.

The Hollyoaks stars turned up the glamour factor too - Jessica Fox went for a flowing red dress with a floor-length, sheer skirt, Stephanie Waring's sheer black lace gown was a little more revealing, being almost entirely transparent on the bottom half, and Nikki Sanderson's dress incorporated nude panels along with dark green lace.

Other stars from the Channel 4 soap included Anna Passey in another sheer lace number, this time silver, while Sophie Porley chose classic monochrome in a simple white column dress with black sash.