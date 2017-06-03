Slurring Tiger Woods shown taking jail breath test

Police video shows Tiger Woods handcuffed and barefoot as he is breathalysed in a Florida jail after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The former world number one golfer is seen to slur his words as he takes two tests in the footage released on Friday by Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

The tests came back negative for alcohol and the star blamed his behaviour on an "unexpected reaction" to a mix of prescription medicines.

He was arrested near his Florida home in the early hours of Monday after police said they found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes with its engine running.

It was parked at an angle at the side of a road and had its indicators flashing as well as what officers believed was fresh damage.

Woods, 41, failed a sobriety test at the side of the road and was taken to the jail where the latest footage was taken.

In a statement after his arrest, the golfer said: "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."