Celebrities say who they are backing ahead of polling day

From Jeremy Corbyn wooing the world of grime to Engelbert Humperdinck's love of Theresa May, a number of celebrities have aligned themselves politically ahead of polling day on Thursday.

Here we take a look at a number of high profile figures from the world of music, TV and film and who they are backing.

Engelbert Humperdinck - Conservative

"She's very clever, I think she's brilliant. She's got my vote yes," he said, adding: "I like her because I think she has the right principles, she says the right things, she wants everything to be fair and square and I think that's why this election is coming up. She's a very fair lady."

Dame Vivienne Westwood - Green Party

She told the Press Association: "The only way out of this (environmental crisis) is a green economy, and the Greens are the only opposition we've got. Green is the only non-wasted vote."

Russell Kane - Green

He said: "I'll probably end up voting Green because they have a mix of policies I like, and I think I just prefer the leadership there, more than Jeremy Corbyn.

"But I'll do what everyone should be doing - look at the policies, look at the people who will be implementing those policies and vote accordingly."

Sir Michael Parkinson - Keeping it private

However, he's not a huge fan of Mr Corbyn, adding: "Something sad has happened to the Labour party. When you think of the considerable politicians who have been leader or just in the party, it's a glorious tradition.

"He seems inadequate to their cause today and it seems he's being manipulated by young, very left-wing people who are actually making decisions, not for him, but without thinking what the nation thinks."

:: The Pogues' Spider Stacy - Labour

The musician said he would "absolutely" be voting Labour in an interview with the Press Association, but added he had been left a little disappointed by Mr Corbyn's leadership.

Steve Coogan - Labour

Danny DeVito - Labour

The Chicken Connoisseur - Labour

"He's not sneaky, he's just a regular guy saying, 'It's dumb spending too much money there, we should spend it here'. It's all common sense."

Scouting For Girls' Roy Stride - Lib Dem

He told the Press Association: "There's nobody in the centre left in the country who looks like they could be trusted. I think that's a massive problem with politics in this country, there's no opposition. Labour and the Lib Dems are a bit of a joke now.

"I'll probably vote Lib Dem but begrudgingly. I wish they'd get their act together."

Kate Bush - Conservative?

The songstress described the Prime Minister as "wonderful", adding: "I think it's the best thing that's happened to us in a long time. She's a very intelligent woman but I don't see much to fear. I will say it is great to have a woman in charge of the country.

"She's very sensible and I think that's a good thing at this point in time."

:: Rag'n'Bone Man - Labour

Britain's biggest new musical talent will be voting for the first time this week after being inspired by Mr Corbyn. The singer, who used to work in the care industry, told Channel 4 News: "I'll be voting Labour because of various different issues. I've seen a man who speaks with passion and I can relate to what he says. I've never felt like that before."

JME (Grime 4 Corbyn) - Labour

Russell Brand - Labour