Johnny Ball and Edwina Currie 'startled' by online dating for older people

TV presenter Johnny Ball and former MP Edwina Currie will share their "disturbing" experience of exploring dating websites for the older generation in a new show.

Joining a host of stars for The Baby Boomers' Guide To Growing Old, they take on a number of adventurous challenges but agree that browsing the web for one-night stands was the most eye-opening.

Currie, 70, told the Press Association: "I think we were both somewhat startled.

"Most baby boomers keep the sagging flesh covered up, so sharing videos with it all wobbling around is probably not the best advert for being a cool chick in your 70s, in my opinion."

According to 79-year-old maths expert, Ball: "We found it very disturbing.

"We've both got partners but, even if I didn't, I think it would be companionship I was after rather than sex... and definitely not hot sex."

The four-part More 4 show will also see Currie dye her hair pink as she hits the stage with an aged punk rocker.

She said: "Baby boomers know how to enjoy themselves, both with our own families and a whole host of things that would seem embarrassing to a younger generation.

"We are the ones at weddings who get up and dance and have the best time. The younger ones haven't a clue - they think they invented sex but we know that we did."

Currie told how improved medical care over the 1960s and 70s means today's pensioners are "living up to" their longer and healthier lives, adding that the best part of growing older is being able to "pick and choose" how to spend your time.

She continued: "We w ere a revolutionary generation that changed the world.

"We had readily available contraception, there was easier divorce and termination of pregnancy - a whole host of changes that meant that we had control over our lives, and we appreciate it."

But, she added "one does feel the twinges of arthritis every now and then".

For Ball, growing older means developing a more apathetic view of politics and he said he had "no confidence" in either of the major parties leading up to this week's election.

"I have no faith or confidence in any of them," he admitted.

"Eventually you get very disillusioned by people who tell you how to run your life, because they are not very good at it and they will change their colours at the drop of the hat."

He added that he was sceptical about whether Britain would be capable of self-governance following the Brexit vote, while Currie gave a more optimistic view.

"I think it's going to be a rather rocky few years ahead of us, but I have confidence that UK business people will step up to the mark," said the self-proclaimed Remainer.

"I give Theresa May roars of approval - I love the idea of a 'bloody difficult woman' being in charge of this country."

:: The Baby Boomers' Guide to Growing Old airs on More 4 at 10pm on June 13, starring John Prescott, Eve Pollard, Dame Esther Rantzen and more.