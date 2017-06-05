Ariana Grande heads for top spot with One Last Time after concert triumph

Ariana Grande's song One Last Time is already heading for number one following the pop star's emotional rendition of the track at the One Love Manchester concert.

The tune has rocketed to second position in the official charts less than a day after the all-star show at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Grande, 23, was joined by stars such as Katy Perry, Chris Martin, and Niall Horan at the special gig paying tribute to the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

It marks a huge chart leap for the song, which peaked at number 11 just two weeks ago.

It is now second in the singles chart behind Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit remix of Despacito, featuring Justin Bieber.

In third place is One Direction star Liam Payne's new song Strip That Down featuring Quavo.

DJ Khaled's I'm The One, with Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne is so far holding fourth position, with Unforgettable by French Montana and Swae Lee in fifth.

Meanwhile, new records are dominating the albums chart, with Roger Waters' Is This The Life We Really Want? on top so far, followed by Last Young Renegade by All Time Low in second and Alt-J's Relaxer in fourth.

In third position, and celebrating its 50th anniversary, is the Beatles' Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.