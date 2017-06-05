Big Brother goes head to head with Love Island

Big Brother will go head to head with Love Island as both series return to television screens on Monday.

The cast of Channel 5's summer series will be welcomed to the house by returning presenter Emma Willis during a live launch show starting at 8.30pm.

The romantic shenanigans over on ITV2's Love Island get under way at 9pm.

Lotan Carter, the nephew of TV's Louie Spence, and former Ex On The Beach star Kayleigh Morris are among the hopefuls entering the Big Brother house.

The latest crop also includes childhood sweethearts Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed, of Leeds, who join the show after saying how their different backgrounds meant their relationship was initially frowned upon.

Raised in a strict Sikh family, Sukhvinder, 38, plans to represent "the black sheep of the communities".

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Imran aims to "show the UK what a modern Muslim looks like".

First-look pictures at the latest house show an English country village theme, with quaint shop fronts, reams of fairy lights and garden flowers galore.

A spokesman said: "At a time of political upheaval and tough questions about unity in the UK, Big Brother brings you an alternative look at Britain.

"Stand by for a very British summer of contrasts, conflicts and collaboration, and more fireworks than you could imagine, as a selection of people, from a range of backgrounds, come together in the ultimate social experiment."

The latest Love Island line-up includes former Blazin' Squad singer Marcel Somerville and former Miss Edinburgh and Scotland lacrosse player Camilla Thurlow, who was once romantically linked with Prince Harry.

Big Brother: Live Launch airs at 8.30pm on Channel 5.

Love Island returns to ITV2 at 9pm.