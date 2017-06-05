Big Brother viewers pick People's Housemate as new series gets under way

Big Brother 2017 kicked off with an election of its own as viewers got to choose a special housemate.

Fifteen contestants were ushered into the reality TV house by host Emma Willis as the new series of the Channel 5 show got under way on Monday.

For the first time Big Brother allowed the public to elect a "People's Housemate" from four candidates.

Tom, from Wales, was the lucky contestant and now has a special role which will see him in charge in the house, even having access to the outside world.

He insisted he would not let his privileged position make him feel awkward, saying he would just "crack on" with Big Brother life.

However, within minutes the 21-year-old was told he would be tasked with revoking the citizenship of some of the residents, exiling them to the "fringes of Big Brother society".

The other housemates include CCTV installation engineer and "honey trapper" Kieran Lee, who works at the detective agency of fellow housemate Rebecca Jane.

Estate agent Charlotte Keys, 24, who says she "will be the most argumentative housemate" moved in alongside her antiques dealer mother Mandy Longworth, 51.

Psychology student Raphael Korine speaks five languages and claims to have cheated on every partner he has ever had.

Chanelle McCleary, 24, could bring the drama as she said she wants to "cause some mayhem" during her stay.

The model drew cheers from the crowd when she addressed the terror attack in her home town of Manchester, saying: "Stay strong Manchester."

Arthur Fulford, 24, is heir to his family's 3,000-acre estate and said he signed up looking for an exciting experience, while self-confessed party girl Ellie Young, 23, said Big Brother has always been on her wish list.

Nightclub owner Joe Quaranta, 55, wants to show that "oldies can do well too".

Lotan Carter, the nephew of TV's Louie Spence, also moved in, alongside Ex On The Beach star Kayleigh Morris and London sisters Deborah and Hannah Agboola.

Childhood sweethearts Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed, of Leeds, joined the show after saying how their different backgrounds meant their relationship was initially frowned upon.