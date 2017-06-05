Billy Joel forced to postpone New York gig because of virus

US singer-songwriter Billy Joel has postponed a show in New York because of a viral infection.

The Piano Man singer, 68, was due to perform at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday but has called it off on his doctor's advice.

The concert has been moved to December.

A message on Joel's website said: "Billy Joel has been battling a viral infection and is forced to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 6th, at the mandate of his doctor.

"The rescheduled date will be December 20.

"All tickets for the June 6th concert will be honoured on this date."

"Billy understands that this is an inconvenience for ticketholders and apologises for re-scheduling on such short notice."

Joel has been performing shows at Madison Square Garden once a month since 2014.

In 2015, he set a record for most performances by a single artist at the venue.