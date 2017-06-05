Poldark intended to portray a 'successful marriage'

Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield has told how the popular TV drama packed with turbulent affairs and relationships is meant to offer a guide to a "successful marriage".

Based on the Cornwall-set saga penned by Winston Graham in the 1940s, Aidan Turner plays the passionate Ross Poldark whose unlikely marriage to Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) becomes marred by his dark temper and continuing fixation with his former lover.

Horsfield told the Radio Times: "I always bear in mind the advice Andrew Graham (son of Winston) gave me, which was that his father intended the Poldark saga to be a portrait of a successful marriage.

"By successful he didn't mean perfect or idyllic, but real ... by series three, the fact that they're still together at all demonstrates staying power."

Turner agreed that portraying the relationship with Tomlinson "always felt very real".

Season three of the BBC show will launch on Sunday, catching up with the characters in 1794 as the onset of the French Revolution brings a host of troubles to Truro and new admirers for Demelza.

Tomlinson teased: "When a man in uniform falls for her she loves the attention; it's a slow burn that comes from being left behind by her husband.

"In any relationship, being ignored allows eyes and hearts to wander and there's so many new characters who tug on her heart."

