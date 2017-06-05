X Factor's Diana Vickers to star in Dusty Springfield musical

Former X Factor contestant Diana Vickers is set to star in a new musical choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has teamed up with musical theatre writer Warner Brown for Son Of A Preacher Man, a new touring show that features the hits of Dusty Springfield.

Vickers, who had success in the West End starring in The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice after appearing on The X Factor, will take one of the lead roles in the production about three strangers in need of help with their hopeless love lives.

They are drawn to a Soho club that was swinging in the 60s when the owner, Preacher Man, would dole out his romantic advice to punters, but these days is run by his son who wants to offer the same help to his heartbroken customers.

Springfield's songs featured in the show will include the title track and The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, and Spooky.

Revel Horwood has previously worked on touring shows including Sister Act and Chess, while Brown wrote the arena production Walking With Dinosaurs and is currently working on a Broadway adaptation of The Thomas Crown Affair.

Son Of A Preacher Man will go on national tour, starting at Bromley's Churchill Theatre from September 4 and then taking in Birmingham, Sunderland, Manchester, York, Stoke, Edinburgh, Oxford, Tunbridge Wells, Hull, Wimbledon, Belfast and High Wycombe.

Further dates and castings are yet to be announced.