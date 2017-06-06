Ariana Grande shares photos of herself with other stars at One Love Manchester

Pop star Ariana Grande has flooded her social media accounts with heart-warming pictures from her One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The sell-out show on Sunday saw a line-up of international stars come together to pay tribute and raise funds for those affected by the Manchester terror bombing that killed 22 people.

The 23-year-old shared pictures of herself on the stage laughing along with Miley Cyrus, singing with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and hugging a young singer from the Parrs Wood school choir.

She also shared video clips of the show and snaps of the packed venue, including an audience member's banner reading "For Our Angels".

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, also shared some video mementos from the special day.

As well as a clip of himself trying to keep up with one of singer Justin Bieber's backing dancers, he Tweeted footage of the crowd leaving the show and wrote: "Manchester is our hope.

"Witness the bravery" We are strong" We are still singing our songs!"

Speaking of the Manchester Arena atrocity's youngest victims, he said on the night: "Those children who had their tomorrows ripped away from them, we owe it to them to be brave - they demand our bravery.

"I want to thank you once again for coming out here tonight and answering that call that hatred will never win, fear will never divide us, because on this day we all stood with Manchester."

The concert helped the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council and British Red Cross, raise more than £10 million to help those injured or bereaved in the attack.

It generated a further £2.7 million as donations poured in both over the phone and online from audience members and television viewers.