Emmerdale cleans up at British Soap Awards

Emmerdale fans have been sharing their excitement at seeing the programme recognised at the British Soap Awards.

The ceremony, which took place in Manchester on Saturday night, aired on ITV on Tuesday night and the Dales-set soap cleaned up with a bevy of trophies, including one for best soap.

Viewers tweeted how pleased they were to see the ITV series honoured by the judges and voting public.

One person tweeted: "Keep telling you guys #Emmerdale is the best soap on the box. Another award."

John Middleton, who made his exit this year after 20 years playing Ashley Thomas, won accolades for his representation of dementia before his character's death.

Viewers joked about how often he was up on stage, collecting prizes for categories including best actor and best storyline.

One person tweeted: "I wonder if John Middleton is wearing a Fitbit? He's done a lot of steps tonight."

Another fan claimed to have seen more of him than host Phillip Schofield.

They wrote: "Was @johnmiddleton on stage more than @Schofe tonight?"

Viewers agreed that Emmerdale deserved its success.

One tweeted: "I love how much Emmerdale has risen to the forefront over the years. Awards are much deserved."

Another person wrote: " I am over the moon that @emmerdale won best soap at the #SoapAwards2017 they truly all deserve it!"

Someone else added: "Well done @emmerdale truly their night at the soap awards. All awards were well deserved."

The ITV show scored six gongs, including best British soap, best storyline, best actor and best male dramatic performance for Middleton, best actress for Charlotte Bellamy (Ashley's wife Laurel) and best single episode.