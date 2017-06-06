George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

George Clooney's wife Amal has given birth to twins.

Ella and Alexander Clooney were born on Tuesday morning, according to the couple's publicist Stan Rosenfield.

He said both newborns are "happy, healthy and doing fine".

He joked: "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Clooney, 56, and lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 39, married in 2014.

The twins, born in a London hospital, are the first children for both.

The Clooneys had been living in London while awaiting the arrival of their son and daughter.