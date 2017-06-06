facebook icon twitter icon
George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

George Clooney's wife Amal has given birth to twins.

The Clooneys have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ella and Alexander Clooney were born on Tuesday morning, according to the couple's publicist Stan Rosenfield.

He said both newborns are "happy, healthy and doing fine".

He joked: "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Clooney, 56, and lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 39, married in 2014.

The twins, born in a London hospital, are the first children for both.

The Clooneys had been living in London while awaiting the arrival of their son and daughter.