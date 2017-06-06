George Clooney and wife Amal welcome birth of twins Ella and Alexander
Actor George Clooney's wife Amal has given birth to twins, the couple's publicist said.
According to Stan Rosenfield, Ella and Alexander Clooney were born in a London hospital on Tuesday morning.
He said the babies were both "happy, healthy and doing fine", and joked : "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
The news comes weeks after Gravity star Clooney told the media that he was well prepared for fatherhood.
He told US site Extra: "I know what I'm in for," and said of his wife: "She is amazing. I don't have anything to do."
The actor, 56, married the lawyer, 39, at a lavish Venice wedding in September 2014.