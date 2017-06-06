Nicole Kidman stuns on red carpet as she shows 'solidarity' with London

Nicole Kidman stunned on the red carpet at the Glamour Women Of The Year awards - as she said she wanted to show her "solidarity" to London following the recent terror attack.

A host of stars, including Amy Poehler, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson, are attending the glittering annual event.

Kidman told the Press Association: "I'm so happy to be in London tonight, supporting England, supporting this city.

"The city has always been so good to me. I got on a plane last night. It's very important to be here in person and show everyone, the world, how strong this city is, show solidarity."

Kidman said she was happy to be at an event celebrating women.

"Wonder Woman is so huge and directed by a woman. And Sofia Coppola won best director at Cannes. She was the first woman in 56 years to get that prize," the actress said.

"The conversation about women is helping to instigate change. It helps everyone in the world, not just women, all of us," she said.

But the actress said the lack of female directors was "just not good enough", adding: "There's still so much to do."

She said she was delighted to hear the news that George and Amal Clooney's twins had arrived.

"Any time a baby is born, I'm like 'ahhh'. So two babies its double 'ahhh'. They have the most joyful journey ahead."

The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson also offered her good wishes to new parents, the Clooneys.

She told the Press Association: "Congratulations to the Clooneys! Two babies? They're not going to get any sleep!"

Marvin and Rochelle Humes were enjoying their "first proper date night" since their second baby was born.

"We don't have much advice because we don't have twins, but sleep when they sleep", Rochelle said.

"As soon as they sleep, make the most of it. Shut your eyes."

Presenter Holly Willoughby, Doctor Who actress Pearl Mackie, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, presenter Emma Willis, actress Amy Poehler, model Winnie Harlow and grime star Stormzy were also in attendance.

TV host Caroline Flack and pop stars Bananarama were at the event, while Myleene Klass wowed on the red carpet in a daring plunging and backless gown.

Liam Payne left new mum Cheryl at home for the bash, following the birth of their first baby.