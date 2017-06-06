'Today we have justice': Mischa Barton wins legal battle to block 'revenge porn'

Mischa Barton has won a legal battle to block the spread of revenge porn that was allegedly secretly filmed by her ex-partner, her lawyer has said.

The British-American, who starred in The OC, celebrated the result on Monday, saying she hopes the case sets a precedent for women everywhere.

Human rights attorney Lisa Bloom said Barton, 31, won a permanent restraining order against her ex, named in court papers as Jon Zacharias, after a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Outside court, the actress said: "Today was major not just for me but for women everywhere who get to decide what images of their body are shown.

"I hope that this case helps set a precedent for women everywhere that they should stand up for their rights.

"I'm happy to be putting this behind me and it's been a bit of an ordeal and a crazy experience.

"Today we have justice and it feels good."

Ms Bloom said they had won court orders preventing people from trafficking explicit videos and images of Barton without consent.

Barton's ex-partner must stay 100 yards (91 metres) away from her permanently and turn over all of the explicit images, the lawyer said.

Ms Bloom added: "Mischa wants everyone to know that we have the right to control our own bodies and decide whether or not to have explicit photos out there for the world to see.

"If a woman wants to do that, fine. If she doesn't, fine. The choice is hers and hers alone."

Barton previously said that her ex-partner had used hidden cameras to film their most intimate moments.

She launched the legal bid in March after learning images and videos were being sold and published on adult websites.