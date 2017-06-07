facebook icon twitter icon
Cher musical to hit Broadway in 2018

Singer Cher has given her seal of approval to plans for a Broadway musical about her life.

Cher has enjoyed success in music and on screen
She told her social media followers that the show, due to hit theatres next year, will feature a cast of actors, singers and dancers.

The Believe star tweeted on Wednesday: "Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will (be) performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS, DANCERS, SINGERS‼️ IT'll (be) ON BROADWAY 2018."

The production is understood to be directed by Pitch Perfect and Avenue Q director Jason Moore and produced by Broadway hit Hamilton's Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez, with a score made up of Cher's biggest career hits.

In January, the New York Post reported that the 71-year-old singer had attended a secret first reading of the Cher: The Musical script, written by Jersey Boys creator Rick Elice.

Around the same time, she tweeted: "Just walked Of the musical. I SOBBED & LAUGHED & I WAS PREPARED NOT 2 LIKE IT. AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS & GAVE IT STANDING OVATION."

As well as enjoying hits such as I Got You Babe and If I Could Turn Back Time, the California-born star is also known for her skills on the screen, with acting and cameo roles across a range of films and US television shows.

On Saturday she attended the funeral of her ex-husband, Southern rocker Gregg Allman, who died last month aged 69.