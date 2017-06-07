Iman shares picture of late husband David Bowie on 25th wedding anniversary
Iman has paid tribute to her late husband David Bowie on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary.
The model, 61, shared a touching black and white photograph of the couple kissing with her nearly half a million Instagram followers.
The image shows the pair under an umbrella in the rain, with Bowie pressing his lips against Iman's forehead.
The caption reads: "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."
Iman added the hashtag "#BowieForever".
The Black Star singer died aged 69 in January last year following a battle with cancer.
He and Iman actually tied the knot in Switzerland in April 1992, but held a church ceremony on June 6 of that year in Italy.
They had one daughter, Alexandria.
Iman shared a picture of Bowie with Alexandria as a baby on Instagram when she celebrated her 16th birthday last year.