James Corden will flaunt 'beauty and diversity' after London Bridge attack

James Corden has vowed to flaunt Britain's "beauty and diversity" in the wake of the London Bridge attack as he brings his US chat show to the capital.

In a clip promoting The Late Late Show In London, the comedian promised to create the "silliest" shows ever which the attackers "would hate".

His original opening monologue for the three episodes had been scrapped after Rachid Redouane, Youssef Zaghba and Khuram Shazad Butt killed seven and injured 48 in their rampage around London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

Walking through Westminster, Corden said: " I'm so sad when I think all the times since I took this job that I've had to open our show talking about such atrocities.

"Trying to find the right words to say are impossible because there are none. But this time it felt incredibly close to home.

He added: "Some people might say it's a strange time to do a variety show from this city. I couldn't disagree more.

"We going to bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed show we've ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer, and the people who carried out the attack would hate that," he said.

"I'm so proud to be broadcasting here from my home town. I'm proud to show off its beauty, its diversity and its stoic British determination to let nothing or anything stand in our way.

"This is not a country that feels afraid."

Corden also revealed the Late Late Show's staff had been out in London on Saturday night and were staying in a hotel just two minutes away from where the attack took place.

Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ed Sheeran are part of the "all-star line-up" joining the host during the three episodes.

In a teaser clip, Corden was seen portraying Mary Poppins and was joined by Sir Ben Kingsley as cockney chimney sweep and one-man band, Bert.

Other stars set to grace the London shows at Westminster Central Hall are Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Hudson, Kit Harington and Harry Styles, as well as Russell Brand and boxer Anthony Joshua.

The show will also feature a carpool karaoke section with Sheeran which was filmed in Los Angeles.

The first episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden In London airs at 10pm on Wednesday on Sky 1.