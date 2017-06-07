Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French take aim at Donald Trump at awards ceremony

Comedy duo Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French laid into US president Donald Trump at an awards bash.

Comedian and Ab Fab star Saunders hit out at the US president while hosting the Glamour Women Of The Year awards.

Advising award winners to keep their speeches short, she said: "Keep it beautiful and succinct... I think there's a word for the moment you run out words and go a bit gaga.

"It might be the only good thing to have been given to us by that great porky steamer from across the Atlantic.

"It is of course the word a 'covfefe'," she said, referring to the term that President Trump used which left many people baffled.

Actress French followed suit when she presented a gong for best columnist at the glitzy London ceremony.

"You say covfefe, I s ay weird tangerine cockhead of a president.... let's call the whole thing off," she said.

And actress Amy Poehler, winning the inspiration gong, also had a pop at the US president.

"In the US this year... is all about undeserved wins, so I'm the most glamorous, the most beautiful," she joked.

And she added of his tweets mocking London mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there was "no reason to be alarmed" over armed officers on the streets: "Your mayor says no reason to be alarmed. You should be alarmed - this room's on fire."

She added: "Really all of the UK has had a difficult couple of weeks but everyone is fine, London is fine."

She also joked about people in Britain getting in touch with their feelings, saying: "If you don't believe me, listen to your local studs William and Harry. It's all right to cry now, Britain. They've told you, you should feel your feelings."