New school drama Ackley Bridge 'a Poundshop version of Waterloo Road'

Television viewers have said Channel 4's new school drama Ackley Bridge is just "a budget version of Waterloo Road".

The drama depicting the merging of two segregated schools - one predominantly white, one predominantly Asian - debuted on Wednesday night.

But viewers were largely unimpressed, declaring that it was a poor imitation of the award-winning BBC series Waterloo Road, which wrapped in 2015.

One person wrote on Twitter: "So basically it's the Poundshop version of Waterloo Road #AckleyBridge."

"So far this is like a budget version of waterloo road," said another, while one disgruntled viewer deemed it "cheap and weird".

One person sniped: "#AckleyBridge scriptwriter is the easiest job in the world, just sift through the bins at the Waterloo Road studios."

Others said the series was only different in that it had a race issue thrown in.

One viewer deemed it: "Waterloo Road but with race wars."

"1st ad break of #ackleybridge and i do think its a waterloo road copy just with my racism and tensions," said another.

The series, set in the fictional Yorkshire mill town of Ackley Bridge, features several television newcomers as well as established stars such as Jo Joyner and Sunetra Sarker.

But it was former EastEnders actor Paul Nicholls who proved to be one of the high points for viewers.

"Watching #AckleyBridge just so I can perv on my teenage crush Paul Nicholls," confessed one fan on Twitter, while another gushed: "Paul Nicholls makes this worth watching!"

One even said having Nicholls in the cast gave Ackley Bridge the edge, tweeting: "Waterloo road didn't have Paul Nicholls though did it? #AckleyBridge for the win!!!"