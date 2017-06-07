'Proud papa' John Legend helps daughter Luna throw first pitch at baseball game

Singer John Legend was every inch the "proud papa" after his one-year-old daughter threw out the first pitch at a baseball game in the US.

The Glory singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen took Luna to Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington, to watch the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins.

Sports fans were charmed when Legend held up Luna, who was wearing a mini Mariners top, and helped her toss the baseball.

Both stars shared images of the pitch on Instagram.

"Proud papa," Legend captioned one picture, adding the hashtag "#LunasFirstTour".

Another image of the family showed Luna investigating some sweet treats behind the scenes.

Legend quipped: "Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum."

"What a sweet family!" one fan gushed on Instagram, while another asked model Teigen: "How do you look so good in sweatpants??"