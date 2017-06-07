Sam Smith recording for first time in two years as he thanks fans for support

Singer Sam Smith has thanked his fans for their support as he makes his return to music after two years.

The Stay With Me star teased his social media followers that he was back in the studio by Tweeting a photo of himself at the microphone with the caption: "Recording x."

He also shared a number of candid studio snaps on his Instagram account.

As fan replies poured in - including funny GIFs of people sobbing in delight - he wrote: "Reading through all your comments x Love you all so much. Can't wait for you all to hear the music!!!!!"

Smith, 25, released his debut album, In The Lonely Hour, in 2014 and watched it enjoy eight weeks at number one.

He has also seen top spot success in the singles charts with Money On My Mind (2014), his 2015 collaboration with John Legend, Lay Me Down, and, in the same year, his last hit Writing's On The Wall.

He has kept details about upcoming releases under wraps, but in April singer Timbaland shared a photo of the pair in what appears to be a studio and wrote: "It was a pleasure working this man @samsmithworld #puretalent #goodvibes #makingmemories and #timeless #music."

One Smith fan replied to his Twitter update on Wednesday: "Oh my gosh! Have you got any idea how much we missed you?! Missed everything about you!"

One wrote: "Is it coming soon??? It's been so long! You have no idea how much I miss you," while another added: "Honestly I'd be ready right now."