Take That and Blondie set for Radio 2's Hyde Park festival

Take That, Blondie and Shania Twain are among the performers for this year's BBC Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park festival.

Stereophonics, Rick Astley, James Blunt and Emeli Sande will also take to the stage in front of the 45,000-strong crowd.

The one-day event in September will be broadcast live on Radio 2 which is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

Sande said she was "looking forward to heading down with my family", adding: "I'm really excited to play this event. I've seen Carole King and Stevie Wonder play live in Hyde Park and it felt like the quintessential place to perform."

Take That's Gary Barlow said: "I know what this festival is like - brilliant crowd, brilliant atmosphere. So of course when we were asked very kindly by Radio 2, what do you think we were going to say? Yes is the answer. And we cannot wait to be there."

:: BBC Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park will take place on Sunday September 10. Tickets go on sale on Thursday.