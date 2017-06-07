The Clooneys receive another 'special delivery' - a trolley full of nappies

Actor George Clooney's business partner, Rande Gerber, has presented his friend with the best possible gift to welcome his new babies - an enormous delivery of nappies.

Clooney and his wife Amal welcomed their first children, twins Ella and Alexander, at a London hospital on Tuesday morning.

Hours after the news was announced, Gerber posted a video of himself wheeling several crates of Pampers into his Casamigos Tequila office with the caption "Special delivery".

The drinks company is a joint venture between Clooney and Gerber, husband of model and actress Cindy Crawford.

In March, Crawford sent an early gift to the expecting Clooneys in the form of two matching baby onesies with "Casa" and "Migos" embroidered on them.

The birth was announced by the Clooneys' publicist, Stan Rosenfield, who said that both babies were " happy, healthy and doing fine", and joked: "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

The actor, 56, married the lawyer, 39, at a lavish Venice wedding in September 2014.

News of the couple's pregnancy went public in February when it was announced on a US talk show.

Clooney's close friend Matt Damon, who starred alongside him in Ocean's Eleven, later confirmed that the happy news was true.

He told Entertainment Tonight Canada: "I'm thrilled for him. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She (Amal) is a remarkable woman. They're going to be great.

"They're going to be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky."

Other notable celebrity multiple pregnancies this year have included singer Pharrell Williams, whose wife Helen Lasichanh gave birth to triplets in January, and Beyonce, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z.

Comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres was one of the first celebrities to congratulate the new parents on social media.

She tweeted: "Welcome to the world, Ella and Alexander Clooney. Congratulations, George and Amal, or as I'm now calling you, Ocean's Four."