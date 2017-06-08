Big Brother: Sukhvinder in discrimination make-up row with Rebecca

Big Brother contestant Sukhvinder Javeed has pitted herself against her housemates in a series of rows.

Thursday evening's episode got off to a stormy start when Javeed questioned Rebecca Jane about her saying that she would not employ a woman who did not wear make-up in her company.

As the discussion escalated, Javeed accused Jane of discriminating against women with her employment policy.

She said: "You're discriminating against girls.

"Girls out there need to own that shit, they don't need girls on the TV spending five hours putting their make-up on.

"My daughter does not need role models like that, she does not need that pressure at 19."

But things got even more heated when Jane tried to say that discrimination meant the same thing as racism.

Later in the morning, Javeed turned on Kayleigh Morris when she began brushing her hair in the kitchen while Javeed was eating breakfast, leading to a screaming row.

In a task during the day, Javeed was challenged with proving how honest she was and took the chance to revive her make-up disagreement with Jane.

Tom Barber, labelled the "People's Housemate" when the public chose him to enter the house, picked which housemates will be up for the first eviction by sorting contestants into who he would grant citizenship to and who would be exiled.

He swapped Charlotte Keys into the safe group but replaced her in the up for eviction group with her mum Mandy Longworth.

Hannah Agboola and Imran Javeed also traded places, leaving Agboola safe.

Other housemates up for eviction are Jane, Raph Korine, Arthur Fulford, Chanelle McCleary and Lotan Carter.

The first eviction of the series takes place on Friday from 9pm on Channel 5.