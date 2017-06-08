Death of A-list literary agent prompts tributes from celebrities and politicians

The A-list literary agent who brokered the memoirs of Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Andrew Lloyd Webber has died.

Ed Victor's achievements also included finding publishers for top sellers such as Douglas Adams' Hitchhikers' Guide To The Galaxy series and Johanna Basford's adult colouring books.

Associated Press reported that Victor died on Wednesday in London of a heart attack, according to Charlie Brotherstone, an agent at Ed Victor Ltd.

Victor was 78 and had been battling leukemia.

The agent had described himself as a "shark in the water" and moved from his hometown, New York City, to Britain in the early 1960s where he launched his own literary agency in 1976.

Other clients at his agency include U2, Carl Bernstein and Candice Bergen.

Tributes poured in from authors, politicians and celebrities for the famed agent.

David Cameron tweeted: "Such very sad news today that my friend, Ed Victor, has passed away. My thoughts are with Carol & Ed's family. He will be missed by so many."

Gyles Brandreth tweeted: "Literary agent Ed Victor, 77, (sic) has died. Tall, tough, glamorous, as ambitious for his clients as he was for himself, he was simply the best.

"Ed Victor was THE literary agent - from Nigella Lawson to David Cameron, he looked after them all with style, charm & great skill. RIP."

Kathy Lette tweeted: "Dearest Ed Victor has died. He was the Ed-ocet missile of agents. His wily wit & warmth will be dearly missed by all his devoted authors."

Alastair Campbell wrote: "RIP Ed Victor. He was so much more than an agent. He was a great friend and guide to all his writers, and a giant of a man who loved life."

Piers Morgan added: "RIP Ed Victor. Brilliant literary agent & the smartest, funniest, classiest of men. Loved him. Very sad loss."

Ken Follett wrote: "RIP literary agent Ed Victor, giant of the book world & life-enhancing friend."