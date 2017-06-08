I'll be reconciled with my estranged twin one day, says Olly Murs

Olly Murs has said he still hopes for a reunion with his estranged twin.

The pop star fell out with brother Ben while he was a contestant on The X Factor as he chose to prepare for the ITV show's final rather than attending his twin's wedding where he was supposed to be best man.

Since the 2009 fallout, Ben has cut himself off from the rest of the family, taken his wife's surname Hart in a bid to distance himself from the singer, and blamed Olly's music career for the rift.

But in an interview with The Sun, Olly said that he still believed they would reconcile in time.

He said: "Every artist has a dark side or something that is against them, mine was always my brother.

"I think there's still a love there between all of us, it's just about finding a resolution and finding that moment in time where you can make it all come together and be fine."

Olly continued: "I've got no doubt it will happen - I'm sure it will because we're family and regardless of everything that's happened I'm sure we can come to some understanding and love will come through.

"My mum and dad have always said you should keep it behind closed doors.

"I won't be shouting from the rooftops, we'll do that privately and everything hopefully will work out."

The 33-year-old Troublemaker singer added that he was still looking for love.

He said: "I'm single and I don't really enjoy it if I'm honest with you.

"It might look like it on the surface, on TV, on my Instagram, that I'm having a great time, which I am, but really I'd love to be in a relationship.

"I'm that kind of guy - I like single life, but it can be a bit lonely at times.

"I've never been the best looking guy in the room but I've always got a personality and I'm a bit of an entertainer."