James Corden's Late Late Show provides welcome break from election fever

Viewers of James Corden's Late Late Show in London have been taking a break from election fever for a few laughs.

Fans of the programme, which is airing three shows filmed in the UK this week, praised the host for offering some light entertainment as voting counts began around the country.

One viewer tweeted: " Can't be doing with the exit poll hype/tripe. A glass of Rioja and #LateLateLondon is far more preferable."

Another added: "Everyone is talking about the election & I'm watching #LateLateLondon @JKCorden thinking how delightful @anthonyfjoshua is to look at."

Someone else tweeted: "Who cares about the election when #LateLateLondon is on with this line up @anthonyfjoshua & @rustyrockets (Russell Brand)"

Guests on Thursday's episode included David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Harry Styles, Emily Blunt and Jennifer Hudson.

Beckham took part in a skit with Corden in which they went up against each other at an audition to be the next James Bond, and the show opened with Corden and Cruise on a Thames river boat labelled Tom's Cruise staffed by the US actor in a Top Gun-style white suit.

Viewers agreed that they would like to see the programme, which usually films in the US, back in town soon.

One person tweeted: "Phenomenal. Gunna start a petition to make #LateLateLondon a regular thing!"

Someone else asked: "When is @JKCorden coming back to London for #LateLateLondon ? Tonight's show was absolutely amazing."

Another fan added: "Voting for @JKCorden & @TomCruise every night ! We need your show in London more than just 3 nights!"

Corden's last Late Late Show from London will air tomorrow at 10pm on Sky One.