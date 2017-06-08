New Zealand singer Lorde to play five UK dates during European tour

New Zealand singer Lorde is to play five UK dates as part of a European tour later this year.

The 20-year-old, who releases her sophomore album this month, will open the tour in Manchester at the city's O2 Apollo in September.

She will also take to the stage at London's Alexandra Palace before trips to Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow.

The singer, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, shared the news on Twitter, joking "only in 2017 would one be launching a tour and watching comey testify at the same time" in reference to former FBI director James Comey's testimony in front of the US Senate Intelligence Committee.

Fans responded to her announcement with delight, with @JordanXCX writing: "ready to dance and cry on the floor of alexandra palace."

@Nawidqu wrote: "finally I will see you live", while other fans bemoaned the fact there are just five dates.

She will be joined by American R&B singer Khalid on the tour which begins on September 26.