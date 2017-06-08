'Perfect host' Dawn French signs up for new series of Little Big Shots

Dawn French has signed up to return to host TV talent show Little Big Shots.

The actress and comedienne, 59, will be back for a second instalment of the ITV show, which features talented four to 13-year-olds.

French said she "absolutely loved" filming the first series.

"It's the show where I get to hang out with incredibly talented children from all over the world, making new friends on the sofa each week," she said.

"I will never forget Balang from the Philippines, who had me in fits of giggles while teaching me a move or two, or Thomas who sang David Bowie's Space Oddity so beautifully. In our crazy upside down world, it is great to make a show that is just so positive."

Peter Davey, head of entertainment at ITV, said: "This is such a great format and Dawn is the perfect host. I'm looking forward to seeing what extraordinary talents will be unveiled on the next instalment."

Based on the hit US format, the show has "no winners and losers" and no prizes at stake.