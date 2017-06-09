Celebrities see funny side of 'hilarious' election results

Celebrities have seen the funny side of the "hilarious" and "extraordinary" General Election results.

Sue Perkins, Armando Iannucci and Ricky Gervais were among those commenting on the outcome with quips on Twitter.

Iannucci, who created political satires The Thick Of It and Veep, wrote: " Politician becomes country's leader unelected but then loses very soon after in her election. It's hilarious."

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker said: "I think Theresa May has won own goal of the season."

He added: "What appeared to be the most pointless general election in history may well turn out to be the most extraordinary."

Gervais joked: " I'm going to bed wishing for a well hung parliament."

Former Great British Bake Off host Perkins quipped: " UKIP is finished. But at least Paul Nuttall can go back to his day job as Poet Laureate."

Hollywood actress Minnie Driver predicted Theresa May "will go" and told the Press Association of her feelings about that prospect: "I'm sure you could find a Gif of profound joy, of someone jumping up and down."

Actor David Schneider wrote: " May has failed at the biggest gamble a Prime Minister has ever made since the biggest gamble a Prime Minister ever made last year."

Posting a video of a robot collapsing he added: "Theresa May on hearing the exit poll."

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan admitted : " I think Mr Corbyn has proved a lot of people, including me, completely wrong."

He wrote "Theresa's toast" adding that she " has lost any authority/power to lead this country's Brexit negotiations. She has to go".

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg wrote: " It's hung! We haven't won but Tories have been humiliatingly defeated. After all Corbyn has been through, this feels like victory. To bed!"

Professor Brian Cox wrote: "Th e biggest error in my view, amongst many errors, was triggering article 50 BEFORE an election that has now returned a hung parliament."

US musician Mark Hoppus said he was puzzled: " I don't understand the UK election results. Did the good side win? Is Brexit still? Why Elmo? Looks like everyone just came from the darts."

Whistleblower Edward Snowden said: " However #GE2017 ends, one must ask what Labour's numbers would be right now if the party had not spent so long defaming its own leader."