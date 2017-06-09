Tom Hardy devastated by death of beloved dog and 'best friend' Woody

Tom Hardy has penned an emotional tribute to his "best friend" and pet dog, Woody, who has died aged six.

The actor posted on his Tumblr about the pooch, who had been battling a muscle disorder for the past six months.

Hardy wrote: "We at home are devastated by his loss I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering.

"Above all I am completely gutted. the world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side."

The Peaky Blinders star adopted the 11-week-old stray after he ran across the road as Hardy was driving in Atlanta, Georgia, during the filming of Lawless with co-star Jessica Chastain.

He took in the Labrador cross and recalled in the lengthy post about hauling him out of numerous rivers and ponds due to the pooch's love of chasing ducks.

He wrote: "He was an Angel. And he was my best friend. We went through so much together," adding that Woody "fiercely" guarded Hardy's wife Charlotte Riley when she was pregnant.

The 39-year-old added: "Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having.

"He didn't have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love."

He signed off the note with the words: "Thank you Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten.

"With all of me I love you. Always Thankyou for. Your love beautiful boy."