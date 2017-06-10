'Awesome' Black Panther trailer leaves fans excited

The first trailer of Creed director Ryan Coogler's Marvel Black Panther adaptation has been met with a positive reception by fans.

Aired during an NBA finals game in the US on Friday night, the teaser shows a film promising to mix blockbuster action with political tension and colonialism.

Starting with Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis in conversation, it includes the first shot of Chadwick Boseman in the title role as the would-be ruler of the fictional African nation Wakanda.

There are also shots of Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o in her role as bodyguard Nakia as well as a glimpse of Creed actor Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger.

Boseman made his first appearance as the Black Panther in the superhero epic Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Fans on Twitter were delighted with the release of the trailer, with Maddy M writing: "Black Panther looks epic."

Nicole Mariah posted: "Black Panther looks so good from the trailer like yas please im so excited."

Geneva Smith wrote: "It's too much. TOO MUCH. I've watched it over & over again."

Craig Lin posted: "Wakanda looks otherworldly, can't wait to see what Ryan Coogler, @chadwickboseman, @michaelb4jordan & co have in store for us #BlackPanther."

Others dubbed it "awesome" but fans also bemoaned the lengthy wait until its release - the film is not out until February 2018.