Sun warms up music lovers at Isle of Wight festival

Festival goers have been revelling in the sunshine ready for headline act Arcade Fire at the first major music festival of the summer.

Scottish rockers Texas got the crowds waving their arms on the main stage during the afternoon of the third day at the Isle of Wight Festival.

They followed Jack Savoretti who serenaded the crowd in the afternoon sun.

And 1990s band Space got the crowds singing along to Female Of The Species in the Big Top.

Also appearing in the Big Top were goth rockers Bang Bang Romeo who have graduated from the Jack Rocks With This Feeling stage which showcases emerging talent.

Famous faces spotted in the crowds have included Colin Firth, Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy.

Festival organiser John Giddings told Absolute Radio: "Colin Firth has come in because his son is playing.

"Abbey Clancy has turned up because her brother is playing. Crouchy is with her. He said could he have a hoody so he doesn't get recognised.

"I said but you're slightly tall so you might get recognised because of it. We'll try and get him on stage to dance."

Long queues have been experienced at the campsite as security was stepped up with metal detectors at every gate as well as explosives detection dogs and armed police.

Hampshire Police have said they are providing a "heightened presence" at the event at Seaclose Park, Newport, in response to the recent terrorist attacks and have advised the public to be "alert but not alarmed".

Other acts taking to the stage during the four-day event include former Spice Girl Melanie C, The Kooks, Razorlight, Alison Moyet and Rag'N'Bone Man.

Rod Stewart, famous for his songs spanning five decades including Sailing and Maggie May, will close the festival on Sunday.

As well as music spread across several stages, the festival features the Octopus' Garden, an area selling food from around the world including garlic mushrooms from the Island's Garlic Farm as well as craft beer.

Festival goers can also enjoy a touch of luxury in the hot-tubs provided by Bathing Under The Sky as well as glamping options including Tangerine Fields which provides standard tents as well as Bedouin and cube-shaped tents.

The festival also features performances from David Guetta, Run DMC, Kaiser Chiefs, Bastille, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Zara Larsson, The Vamps, The Amazons, Starsailor, The Pretenders, Kaiser Chiefs, Imelda May and Scouting For Girls.

Since the festival was relaunched in 2002, world-famous headline acts have included The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, REM, Coldplay, Blur and Foo Fighters.

The Isle of Wight Festival became famous when it hosted a series of events which culminated in 1970 with 600,000 hippies descending on the island to see Jimi Hendrix and other legendary acts.