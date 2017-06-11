Arthur Fulford leaves Big Brother house after only seven days

Big Brother contestant Arthur Fulford has left the reality TV house after just seven days.

The reason for Fulford's departure is not known but Channel 5 said the 24-year-old will not be back.

The show's Twitter account said: "Arthur has left the Big Brother house and will not be returning."

Fulford - who is heir to his family's 3,000-acre estate - clashed with some of his fellow contestants during his brief stay, including Ex On The Beach star Kayleigh Morris and Louie Spence's nephew Lotan Carter.

The other housemates will be seen reacting to Fulford's exit on Monday night's show.