Billy Connolly 'overjoyed' at 75th birthday gift of 50ft murals from Glasgow

Comedian Billy Connolly has said he is "overjoyed" with three giant murals in his honour.

The tribute portraits have been created in his native city of Glasgow to mark the Big Yin's 75th birthday.

Visiting the murals, he said: "I'm truly amazed at the effect these have had on me. They've just completely stunned me.

"I thought I'd be all light-hearted on seeing them and jokey - but they're so big - the effect on me is so profound. You know, people going to that length for me, it's just taken my breath away.

"I'm just flabbergasted, overjoyed, it's been a brilliant experience - being painted and otherwise by these genius people taking the time to do it. It just takes my breath away, I love it."

The murals, which are more than 50ft high, have been created by BBC Scotland together with Glasgow City Council and arts project manager Art Pistol Projects.

They are based on original portraits of Billy from top Scottish artists - John Byrne, Jack Vettriano and Rachel Maclean - commissioned by BBC Scotland.

The story of the artworks will be told in the programme Billy Connolly: Portrait of a Lifetime, to be screened on BBC One Scotland on Wednesday.